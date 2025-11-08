Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 231,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $287.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

