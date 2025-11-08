Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $2.17 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.69.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

