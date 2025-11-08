Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $2.99 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock worth $155,252,726. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

