Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $957,000 in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

