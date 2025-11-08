Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0%

FCNCA stock opened at $1,818.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,826.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,890.49.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.