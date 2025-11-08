Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 36,933 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

