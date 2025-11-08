Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 5,337 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $777,075,000. Amundi boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

Shares of GE stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.04. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The stock has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

