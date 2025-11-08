Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 6,627 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $320.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.