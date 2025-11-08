Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 24,316 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Get Datadog alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 99,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Datadog by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,920,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,956,000 after acquiring an additional 198,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $222,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 0.2%

DDOG stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.90, a P/E/G ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $194.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.