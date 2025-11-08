Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 140.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after acquiring an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

