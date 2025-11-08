Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 750 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after buying an additional 684,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,493,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 414,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

