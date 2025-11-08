Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $1.29 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after buying an additional 684,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 402,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $45,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Leidos by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 332,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Leidos Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LDOS opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

