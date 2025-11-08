Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $1.32 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,127 shares of company stock worth $15,647,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Wall Street Zen raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.17.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $267.64 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

