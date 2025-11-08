Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $2.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $113.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

