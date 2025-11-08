Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after buying an additional 639,799 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4%

CTVA opened at $64.05 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

