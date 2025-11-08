Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 400.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

