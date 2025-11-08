Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $166.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

