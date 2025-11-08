Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

