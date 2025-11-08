Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 568,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,424 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

NYSE TSM opened at $286.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

