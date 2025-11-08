Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 861 GE Aerospace $GE

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.04. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

