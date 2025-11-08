Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,269,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,636,000 after purchasing an additional 153,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 688,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

