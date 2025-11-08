Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.