Atria Investments Inc Acquires 6,929 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.88%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.