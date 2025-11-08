Atria Investments Inc Buys 11,201 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ON were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,534 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ON by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ON by 1.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,344,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,979,000 after purchasing an additional 178,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at $102,850,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONON shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on ON from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Stories

