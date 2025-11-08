Atria Investments Inc Has $811,000 Stock Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.2%

Nutanix stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

