Atria Investments Inc Has $931,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $8,577,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $266.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $270.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.59 and a 200-day moving average of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

