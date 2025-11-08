Atria Investments Inc Has $931,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,662 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Humana by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,830,000 after purchasing an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,664,000 after purchasing an additional 247,744 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,873,000 after buying an additional 74,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.89.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.22.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

