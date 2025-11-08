Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 210.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 35,550.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 478.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 63.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

