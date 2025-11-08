Atria Investments Inc Makes New $873,000 Investment in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.76. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $148.76.

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.75 million. JBT Marel’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBTM. William Blair upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

