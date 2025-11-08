Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Price Performance
NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.57 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
