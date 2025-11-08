Atria Investments Inc Sells 12,073 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.1%

PPG Industries stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $130.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.