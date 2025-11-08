Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,958,000 after acquiring an additional 110,735 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,774,000 after acquiring an additional 774,087 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $219,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $47.83 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

