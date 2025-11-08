AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 70,208 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70,208 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.