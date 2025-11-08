Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,738 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,591,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,642 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,515,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,290,000 after buying an additional 96,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 964,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 123,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 827,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after buying an additional 138,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 584,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $56.44 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

