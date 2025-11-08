Aviva PLC Acquires 12,790 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of GE Vernova worth $108,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $458,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $575.61 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.