Aviva PLC Acquires 16,547 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $144,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $560.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

