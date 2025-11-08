Aviva PLC Acquires 44,628 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $165,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Analog Devices by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

