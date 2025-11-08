Aviva PLC Acquires 68,034 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Linde worth $319,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.9% in the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.26. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

