Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,387,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $254,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,642.5% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 3,954,250 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $164,623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,098,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 62.9% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,904,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $53.22 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

