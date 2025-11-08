Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Home Depot worth $396,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $369.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.28 and its 200 day moving average is $381.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.82.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

