Aviva PLC Buys 14,568 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Aviva PLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $166,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:GS opened at $786.03 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $778.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.04. The stock has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

