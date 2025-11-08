Aviva PLC Buys 281,417 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,417 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $218,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.