Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,120 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $117,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3,581.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Boeing by 243.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 535,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.74. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.80.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

