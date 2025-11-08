Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Aviva PLC grew its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $117,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $217.16 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.14.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,934.80. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

