Aviva PLC Has $114.40 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Aviva PLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,059 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $114,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2%

SCHW opened at $95.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

