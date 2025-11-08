Aviva PLC Has $171.52 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,134 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $171,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (up previously from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

