Aviva PLC Has $242.77 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,855 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $242,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

ABT opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

