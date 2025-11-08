Aviva PLC Has $348.58 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,850 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $348,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $499.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

