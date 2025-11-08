Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,342 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $204,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $306.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.45 and its 200-day moving average is $268.83. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.07 and a 12-month high of $319.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

