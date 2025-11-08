Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Citigroup worth $121,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

NYSE C opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

